Delta reduces flights to South Korea over coronavirus concerns

Flights between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Seoul-Incheon will be suspended.

Delta Air Lines is reducing the number of flights flying to the South Korean capital of Seoul over coronavirus concerns.

The airline will suspend all flights between Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Seoul-Incheon (ICN) between Feb. 29 and April 30. The last flight departing MSP for ICN will be on Feb. 28 and the last flight departing from ICN to MSP will be on Feb. 29.

Delta is also scaling back service to five times weekly between ICN and their Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle hubs through April 30. It is also delaying new service from Incheon to Manila to May 1. Service was scheduled to begin March 29.

Earlier this month, Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines suspended all flights between the U.S. and China until late April.

The three airlines are all waiving change fees for ticket-holders planning on traveling to South Korea.

Delta says they are also offering a change fee waiver for customers with scheduled flights between the U.S. and Italy.