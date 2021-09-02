Iowa doctors react to lifting of mask mandate

Dr. Austin Baeth says it doesn't make any public health or economic sense to lift restrictions for indoor gatherings or stop requiring the wearing of face masks.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following Gov. Kim Reynolds' latest public health proclamation lifting a statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions at indoor gatherings and bars, doctors in central Iowa are hoping masks and social distancing continue regardless of a formal order.

"Every single colleague that I've spoken with, is in disbelief. There is no scientific basis behind this decision," Dr. Austin Baeth, a doctor in Des Moines, said. "And I worry, I think it's highly likely actually that there will be Iowans who pay for this decision with their lives."

"Our bar is set way too low for what we can really do to get control of this pandemic," Baeth added. "We're selling ourselves short by giving up now."

The Iowa Department of Public Health said they were not consulted with ahead of Reynolds' decision, Democratic lawmakers said Monday

"The governor has been consistent since the beginning of the pandemic and is following through with her commitment to dial back restrictions based on a significant decrease in COVID hospitalizations," a spokesman for the governor's office said in a statement.

With hospitalizations dropping over the past two months—318 Monday morning compared to 579 on Jan. 8 and 900 on Dec. 8—the doctors Local 5 spoke to reiterated the need for COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

"It might be a little too soon and I still think the reason I want to come on and talk to you is we want to encourage Iowans to do those measures in spite of no mandate," Polk County Medical Society President Dr. Will Wortman said.

"I know that these mandates have been relaxed, but I am hopeful that, that our local Iowans and businesses will continue to maintain, you know their own personal mask mandates or habits and physical distancing and reducing numbers of groups when they go out."

Dr. Brian Privett with the Iowa Medical Society agreed:

"I think it's important for all of us to remember that the one of the reasons why we got here is because of wearing masks and continuing to social distance," he said.

"And we definitely need to continue those, even though they're not mandated. We need to continue wearing masks socially distancing. "