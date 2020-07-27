Quilting group stepping up for Des Moines students

Des Moines Public Schools has requested 12,000 masks by Aug. 15.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new partnership between Des Moines Public Schools and a quilting group in central Iowa is hoping to ensure students feel safe going back to class in the fall.

Every Monday and Thursday, members of the Des Moines Area Quilters Guild stand in an Urbandale park and talk about masks.

People from all over drop off masks and pick up materials to make more, all with the intent of filling a major need for Des Moines students.

"I will get kits together to distribute to each school," said Melissa Stalvey, a school nurse at Greenwood Elementary. "So if your child's in need of a mask, you can get that at your school from your school nurse, so there will be plenty of masks available."