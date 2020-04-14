Des Moines-area resources fighting food insecurity

Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy joins Local 5's Jack Miller to discuss where Iowans in the Des Moines metro can find help if they are food insecure.

You might not know it, but Iowans across the state are food insecure. Families under financial stress during the coronavirus pandemic are looking for ways to keep their cupboards and bellies full during this time.

Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy joined Local 5's Jack Miller to discuss where those in the Des Moines metro can find help.

McCoy said resources are in good supply around the metro to keep residents fed. Senior meals are served in drive-thru fashion at locations throughout the county, and supplemental foods for older adults are also served in a drive-thru fashion and by delivery.

The two food pantires continue to provide food to those in need, also in a drive-thru fashion.

The Food Bank of Iowa and Des Moines Area Religious Council have modified their service delivery to ensure the safety of those they service.

Due to an increase in need, they have added to their services by providing food to families of school kids who would normally be eating at school.

You can help by donating your money and time to these organizations. Another way to help is by being reasonable with your grocery shopping, many are stocking up in quantities that are unrealistic and put a strain on the supply chain that food pantries use.