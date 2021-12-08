Blazing Saddle now requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blazing Saddle, a bar in Des Moines' East Village, is requiring customers to show proof that they have been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 within the past 48 hours.
The change goes into effect Friday.
"We have a handheld that we check IDs with on the weekends, and in that you can tag, or we can we can put a thing in there in the notes that says that you've been vaccinated," said owner Bryan Smith.
Smith decided to implement the policy due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Delta variant.
"We just figured it was the right thing to do because I didn't want to force everyone to mask up again," he said.
Smith also said the entire staff has been vaccinated.
