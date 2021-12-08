Blazing Saddle now requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

The owner of the East Village bar said the move is in response to the recent increase in COVID cases.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blazing Saddle, a bar in Des Moines' East Village, is requiring customers to show proof that they have been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 within the past 48 hours.

The change goes into effect Friday.

"We have a handheld that we check IDs with on the weekends, and in that you can tag, or we can we can put a thing in there in the notes that says that you've been vaccinated," said owner Bryan Smith.

Smith decided to implement the policy due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Delta variant.

"We just figured it was the right thing to do because I didn't want to force everyone to mask up again," he said.