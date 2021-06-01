Des Moines city buildings open again

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines reopens city administration buildings to the public Tuesday.
This includes City Hall, Argonne Armory, Municipal Service Center, and Public Works buildings, the Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) and the office location for the Civil & Human Rights Department at Polk County River Place.
City buildings had been closed to the public since last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning in May, you could gain access to these buildings by appointment only.
Now that full access is open again, the Des Moines City Council plans to restart in-person meetings June 14. City boards and commissions will not resume their on-site public meetings in the Multiple Service Center (MSC) until August.
