Des Moines City Council to resume in-person meetings in June

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines City Council members will meet in person for the first time in 15 months on June 1, Mayor Frank Cownie announced Tuesday.

In-person, public meetings will resume on June 14, 15 months after City Hall shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All in-person meetings were suspended on March 15, 2020.

“At 15 months, this will be a long time in coming and an important step in our pandemic recovery,” Cownie said. “It has been a significant challenge for our community, and I want to thank our residents for being so patient over these many months. We hope they share in the enthusiasm Council members and City staff have in seeing each other in person.”

However, City boards and commission won't resume on-site public meetings until July 1.

Starting May 3, the public will be able to meet with City staff at administration buildings on an appointment-only basis. The City plans to fully reopen administrative buildings to the public on June 1.