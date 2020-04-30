Des Moines company 'ahead of the curve' implementing COVID-19 safety practices

Kemin leaders said they learned best practices from their locations in China and Italy.

The global company Kemin, an ingredient manufacturer based here in Des Moines, was seemingly ahead of the curve in implementing COVID-19 safety procedures.

They say it's because they learned from their locations in China and Italy, two of the earliest hotspots of the virus, on how to protect their employees before the coronavirus impacted american life.

"I think all of our employees at Kemin feel what all of us are feeling, because it is an anxious time," Lauren Burt, the head of worldwide communication for Kemin said.

Burt said the Des Moines branch felt prepared for the coronavirus because they saw what worked and didn't for their teams in China and Italy.

"And we were able to, fortunately, use their sop's and their processes when the coronavirus really grew here in the U.S.," Burt said.

Kemin employees are considered essential. So, learning from China and Italy, employees get their temperatures checked twice dailym including before they enter the building, and wear masks that are not medical grade.

The company has only one confirmed case of COVID-19, Kemin has 2,800 employees globally with 600 here in Des Moines.

Employees have been working from home as much as possible since early March.

Kemin employees are expected to return to the buildings in phases. The first phase is planned for mid-May.