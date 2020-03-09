Hospitalized COVID-19 patient in Des Moines: 'It's your job to help keep people safe'

“I could never have even imagined going through anything like this," said Kristy Hegwood. "It’s by far the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through.”

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kristy Hegwood says she wore a mask, washed her hands and had no underlying health conditions.

But she is now in a Des Moines hospital, diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I could never have even imagined going through anything like this," Hegwood said. "It’s by far the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through.”

She had a seizure from complications with the virus while hospitalized.

"A few days ago I wouldn’t even remotely have been able to have a conversation.”

A loving mother of three boys, Hegwood said COVID-19 is anything but a hoax.

“I worry about getting through each day, so I’ll be wearing a mask," Hegwood said. "My family will be wearing a mask and I know my family is out there right now wearing a mask for me every day."

"If even just talking about it a little bit here and there gets people understanding ... that it's your job to help keep people safe. It's your job to keep yourself safe."

Her goal is to get off of the AIRVO machine that's helping her breathe.

