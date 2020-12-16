City of Des Moines extends limitations on public outdoor events

"This pandemic and the risks it brings will not simply dissipate with time," Mayor Frank Cownie said in a statement.

The city of Des Moines will limit outdoor gatherings on public property to 30 people during the holiday season to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Frank Cownie announced this week that the limits will be effective immediately. Events such as parades, festivals and rallies had been limited to 250 people since July.

The emergency proclamation also limits recreation centers to operating at 50% capacity.

"We continue to battle the community spread of COVID-19," Cownie said in a statement. "This pandemic and the risks it brings will not simply dissipate with time."