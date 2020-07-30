Company making masks 'merry, not scary' for kids

Preparing for back-to-school means getting your kids comfortable with wearing a mask.
A new, local company wants to make masks merry, not scary.
They're doing that with personalized masks in the kid's school colors, which will also help teachers get to know the child entering a new grade.
"Picturing all the kids in their classroom and the teachers only being able to see their eyes, and having some names and all of that ... just feeling more excited about your new accessory then nervous about it is hopefully going to help kids transition in this way," said Katie Patterson.
The site to buy these masks will go live on Monday. All masks will be made, designed and monogrammed by local companies.