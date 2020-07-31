Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie limits outdoor gatherings; urges wearing of face coverings in amendment to emergency proclamation

The mayor made the announcement on Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A limit on outdoor gatherings is one of the major amendments Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is making to his emergency proclamation on COVID-19 Friday.

The mayor's proclamation notes, "an outdoor social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting gathering or event" that utilizes City streets and right-of-way is limited to 250 people." This includes, but isn't limited to, a parade, festival, rally, farmers’ market, road race or neighborhood block party, city leaders said.

Watch Local 5's coverage of coronavirus through our YouTube channel below:

Also in the mayor's proclamation is a push to encourage people in Des Moines to wear a face covering, such as a "cloth mask, surgical mask, plastic shield or similar covering that covers their nose and mouth when in a public place in all of the following circumstances."