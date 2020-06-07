Des Moines pools reopen with limited capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pools across Des Moines reopened Monday following an extended closure due to COVID-19.
Birdland, Nahas and Teachout aquatic centers have specific schedules and safety precautions to follow.
Monday-Friday
- 8-9 a.m. – Lap Swim
- 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Swim Lessons
- 12:15-1 p.m. – Aqua Fitness Class/Lap Swim (Aquatic Centers have a lower number of available lanes)
- Monday - Aqua Zumba at Birdland
- Tuesday - Aqua Body at Birdland
- Wednesday - Aqua Zumba at Teachout
- Thursday - Aqua Body at Teachout
- 1-4:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim
- 4:45-6:45 p.m. – Swim Lessons
- 7-8:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim
Saturday
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Lap Swim
- 1-6:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim
Sunday
- 12-1 p.m. – Lap Swim
- 1-5:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim
Each pool will be limited to 200 people, and no season passes are available. Visitors must bring their own chairs.
You can track the live attendance at each of the pools using the online tool below.
