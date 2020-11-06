Celebrating local theatre with social distancing in mind

The Des Moines Playhouse is presenting a Live Theatre Drive-in experience to keep theatre live in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Playhouse is keeping theatre live in the community during the coronavirus pandemic with a new initiative: Live Theatre Drive-in.

The Playhouse will present three, two-person cast plays in their parking lot. The first performance is Friday, June 12th at 7 p.m., with Love Letters. Attendees will remain in their vehicles and listen via a radio frequency.

Live Theatre Drive-in performances: for June: Love Letters- Wednesday-Sundays, June 12-28, in July: Rounding Third, Wednesdays-Sundays, July 10-26 and in August: The Roommate, Thursdays-Sundays, July 31-Aug. 16.