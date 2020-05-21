Des Moines Public Library begins early stages of reopening

Staff at the Central Library are in their first phase of reopening this week by working the drive-thru.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie has closed all city buildings, including the public library, until June 15.

But staff at the Central Library are in their first phase of reopening this week by working the drive-thru.

"This week we've opened our drive-thru at Central just for people who have books on hold that were already here on hold waiting for them when we closed," Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody explains.

Woody says they will space out their public internet computers and tables, plus chairs will be taken off the floor.

"We will not be encouraging staying at the library for two hours," Woody says. "We will be managing how many people come in at a time."

Stephanie Caffrey, a mother of two, tells Local 5 the one thing her family misses the most is going to the library.

"The library has been a constant thing every Friday and it's made us a little sad," she says.

Library workers say when they open, books will be in quarantine for 72 hours when returned and will be wiped down.

The library will also start curbside pickup soon.