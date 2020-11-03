Des Moines Public Library makes changes following spread of COVID-19

The Des Moines Public Library operates six locations across the city.

The Des Moines Public Library is implementing changes to protect its patrons from the coronavirus.

In addition to canceling several library programs that used shared materials, DMPL announced they will be removing all toys, LEGOs, board games, plush animals and other children's materials from their buildings.

"Our core goal during this situation will be to keep the library open to support our communities and offer as many services as we can safely provide while also being proactive about taking additional steps beyond our regular practices to maintain those services," DMPL said.

The Des Moines Public Library operates six locations across the city.

Hours will remain unchanged, and DMPL says "most programming will not be affected."