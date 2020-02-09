Des Moines Public Schools teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

The individual was a longtime special education teacher at the Ruby Van Meter School for intellectually disabled students.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A special education teacher for Des Moines Public Schools has died from complications related to the coronavirus.

According to the district spokesperson Phil Roeder, the Ruby Van Meter School teacher got sick after an out-of-state trip and died this week.

Roeder says the teacher had not been in the classroom for several months.

The identity of the teacher will not be released to protect the family's privacy.

In April, a 73-year-old teacher at Iowa City Regina High School died from COVID-19.