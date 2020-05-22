Longtime central Iowa educator who died of COVID-19 remembered

Lynne Murphy spoke with Local 5 on the loss of her dad, known by many as "Coach."

DES MOINES, Iowa — Throughout much of his life, Raymond Burgett was a common figure at athletic events in Iowa.

"He coached just about everything you could think of, from boys sports to girls sports," Lynne Murphy, Burgett's daughter, said.

Burgett died from complications of COVID-19 May 10 in Des Moines, according to his obituary.

He was also remembered as a teacher at various school districts in central Iowa, such as Des Moines Public Schools and Urbandale. He also served in the U.S. Army.

Murphy said her Dad was a pillar in the community.

"From the time I was a little kid until I was old, someone knew him," Murphy said. "If we went out to Public Theater, someone knew him.

Iowan who died from COVID-19 fondly remembered 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

"And my brother estimated that he probably taught over 10,000 kids in his career."