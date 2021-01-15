TestIowa drive-thru sites in Des Moines, Council Bluffs closing Friday due to winter storm

All five state-run TestIowa drive-thru sites will also be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

DES MOINES, Iowa — TestIowa drive-thru sites in Des Moines and Council Bluffs will be closed Friday due to an incoming winter storm, Gov. Kim Reynolds' office announced Thursday.

Those who had appointments scheduled at the sites will receive an email from TestIowa to reschedule.

Sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo plan to open as scheduled, but this could change depending on conditions. Announcements will be made locally, according to the governor's office.

The five state-operated TestIowa drive-thru sites and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All will reopen Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.