Des Moines to disperse $6.5M in COVID rent relief

The City's efforts combined with Polk County brings a total of $14 million in rent assistance to residents.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines will start dispersing $6.5 million in rental assistance this week to residents who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City announced Monday.

Those funds coupled with those by Polk County will bring a total of $14 million in rental assistance for Des Moines residents.

Households can apply for the Des Moines or Polk County assistance through IMPACT Community Action Partnership.

The City and county secured the funds in late January through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

ERAP guidelines say an "eligible household" is defined as a renter in which at least one or more individuals in the household meet the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

Demonstrates a risk of experienced homelessness or housing instability

Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income