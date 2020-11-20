Des Moines bar sees 40% decrease of sales during pandemic

Waveland Tap owner says the governor's latest proclamation has taken a quarter of it's hours per week.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Waveland Tap owner says there's only a little bit of normalcy since the pandemic began but business is still down 30 to 40 percent overall.

The governor's latest proclamation has taken away a quarter of it's business hours.

Waveland Tap's owner says there is also a general confusion about why bar stools are not allowed and says that people who come in are forced to sit alone.

"The smaller guy is getting penalized and it's very frustrating when you do everything in your power to do the right thing that there's still a hindrance on our business," said owner Phil Troge. "When the real problem are the people who ignore it, the people who still have house parties."