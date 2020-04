Michaela Mullin spoke with Local 5 about losing her "Aunt Toni."

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is reflecting fondly on losing a beloved relative, known simply as "Aunt Toni," Antonia Leon.

Leon died from complications of COVID-19 on April 20. She was 94 years old.

