DeWine recommends pushing back in-person Ohio primary election voting to June; 50 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's primary election is being pushed back to June, in light of trying to contain the COVID-19 spread.

"It is clear that tomorrow's in-person voting does not conform with the CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct the in-person voting tomorrow and conform to those guidelines," Gov. Mike DeWine said."

"We should not force people to make a choice between their health and their constitutional rights and their duties. Further, we should not be in a situation where the votes of these individuals who are conflicted are suppressed. It is therefore my recommendation that voting be extended until June 2, 2020."

"I do not have the power to push an election back legally," DeWine said. "There will be a lawsuit filed in common pleas court in Franklin County today by individuals who are in that position to the classes of people who would be affected. We anticipate the judge would hold a hearing and we would move on from there.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the situation arose quickly.

"The advice of our public health officials has evolved with this public health emergency. There is only one thing more important than the integrity of our elections and that's the health and safety of our Ohioans," LaRose said.

LaRose said he'd be asking Attorney General Dave Yost to not contest the lawsuit that will be filed to permit Election Day to be postponed until June 2.

The governor said other orders also will be in effect at the end of the business day.

"We have some orders we are issuing today that Dr. Acton will be issuing," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The following will all be closed at the end of the business day

Fitness centers and gyms

Bowling alleys

Public rec centers

Movie Theaters

Indoor water parks

Indoor trampoline parks

Coronavirus cases in Ohio

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio is now 50, according to the Ohio Department of Health's website.

The health department says there are 333 people under investigation in 12 counties, including one in Lucas County.

The confirmed coronavirus cases are in 12 counties: Belmont has 2, Butler has 6, Cuyahoga has 24, Franklin has 3, Geauga has 1, Lorain has 3, Lucas has 1, Medina has 2, Stark has 3, Summit has 2, Trumbull has 2, and Tuscarawas 1.

Dr. Amy Acton noted that one week ago was the first confirmed case of COVID-19, illustrating the rate of the spread.

Symptoms of the cases were shown from Feb. 7 to March 15. The range in age is from 14 to 86, and gender breakdown is 20 female and 30 males. Fourteen of the people with confirmed cases are hospitalized.

SUNDAY

Executive order closes bars and restaurants

Governor Mike DeWine announced on Sunday afternoon that he is ordering that bars and restaurants will be closed starting on Sunday evening at 9 p.m..

DeWine stressed the importance of staying ahead of the virus in his decision.

It's unknown how long the order will be in effect.

Carry out and delivery food is not affected by the order.

DeWine says he is aware of the number of people who this will effect, including business owners and employees who work at bars and restaurants and will work to alleviate the economic pain that the order might cause.

Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health said, "we have to act like this is a war."

Dr. Acton said it was important to take action now, even when the number of confirmed cases is relatively low.

Dr. Acton called it "a civic duty" for people to keep first responders safe by doing your part to keep the spread of coronavirus low as anyone could be carrying the virus even if they aren't showing symptoms.

"This is not a drill. This is a once in a life pandemic and everything that each and everyone of us does, matters," said Dr. Acton.

Lt. Governor John Husted also said Gov. DeWine will be signing an executive order allowing restaurant workers to access unemployment compensation for the duration of the order.

Husted also said there would be changes to the way unemployment will be is administered which can be seen at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Small businesses will also be able to apply for a low interest loan of up to $2 million for expenses that businesses may incur during the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor DeWine also said if people are able to conceivably take children out of daycare they should do so.

In a news conference on Saturday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it was expected that both the confirmed cases and those under investigation would go up.

Gov. DeWine urges all Ohio residence to be careful, as COVID-19 is twice as contagious as the flu and 20 times more deadly.

"Some people don't know that have it, and will never know they have it," DeWine said.

But the governor said we will get through this.

"It's all going to work out," DeWine said.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force provided an update, saying President Trump has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results of the test.

The test was prompted after the president was near to Brazilian president's Jair Bolsonaro's communications director, who tested positive for the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence also said all travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland has been suspended, effective midnight on Monday.

On Thursday, Gov. DeWine banned mass gatherings of 100 or more people in the state of Ohio to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This excludes shopping malls, airports, typical office environments, and schools, as those are defined as areas where 100 or more people may be "in transit."

However, all Ohio schools K-12 will be closed for three weeks as children are potential carriers of the virus. Daycare facilities will remain open.

Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo have both moved classes to online.

Officials say washing your hands and practicing good hygiene is imperative to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call the COVID-19 call line at 419-251-4000 or 419-291-5359. The line is staffed by ProMedica and Mercy nurses.

You can also go online to the Ohio Department of Health's website.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

