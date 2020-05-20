Summer music and theater camps go virtual

With health and safety in mind, the Des Moines Performing Arts brings their summer camps online starting June 9th.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With health and safety in mind during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Des Moines Performing Arts has canceled all in-person summer camps for 2020. Instead, campers can now participate from the safety of their homes all summer long.

Starting June 9th, there will be eight virtual summer camp opportunities varying in skills and time commitment. The camps will be available for students from preschool to college students based on their Fall 2020 enrollment.

These camps include: Tiny Tales, Theater in a Box, Musical Theater Dance with Broadway's Sara Brians, Musical Theater Camp online, Virtual Broadway Academy, Improv Online, Virtual Broadway Intentsive, and Adam Kantor's Broadway Studio.