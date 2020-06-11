Doctors warn hospitals could be overrun by coronavirus soon

Doctors at UnityPoint and MercyOne told Local 5 cases are higher than ever before.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Social media users have spread misinformation that said once the election is over Covid-19 would disappear.

“For those that thought this was a political farce, I hope that we all see the truth now that it’s getting much much worse," said Austin Baeth, a physician at UnityPoint.

Baeth said the hospital has seen a 35 percent increase in the number of employee that have called in sick in the last three days.

“We really need to get the pandemic under control," said Ravi Vemuri, a doctor at MercyOne. "And, right now, the best way to get it under control is to wear masks when they’re out and about. They need to maintain distance, and they need to wash their hands a lot.”

Vemuri said it's possible the healthcare system in Iowa could become overrun by early December.