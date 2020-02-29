'Don't panic': Experts encourage patience as Coronavirus fears plummet stocks

If the disease known as COVID-19 becomes a global pandemic, economists say the U.S. and other global economies could fall into recession.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday capped off a tough week on Wall Street as stocks tumbled for the seventh consecutive day amid Coronavirus fears.

"It's scary," said Paul Curtis, a retiree in West Des Moines. "If you're just on your own doing this it's easy to make irrational decisions."

This isn't the first time a virus has caused volatility in the markets.

"With other viruses such as Zika or the Sars virus, those are just two examples," said Jason Gunkel, Chief Investment Officer at Syverson Strege in West Des Moines. "It followed a very similar pattern. The market initially dropped by about 12-14% and then after that initial panic the viruses were contained and the market did quickly recover to reach new highs."

So what should you be doing in the meantime?

"Don't panic," Gunkel said. "Stay the course. Stick with your investment plan and just make sure you have the appropriate amount of risk for your plan."

Gunkel said if you're retired, keep three to six months of cash on hand, that way you can spend that when markets are down instead of selling stock.

He also suggested keeping three to five years' worth of living expenses in bonds.

"When the stock market falls like it has, instead of selling stocks, they can pull the money from their bond portfolio for their living expenses, giving their stocks enough time to recover," Gunkel said.

The Federal Reserve also worked to ease people's minds Friday.

"The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement. "However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

