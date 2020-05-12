Local 5 Exclusive: Dr. Birx says masks should be mandated at Iowa schools, all indoor locations

Dr. Deborah Birx spoke one-on-one Friday with Local 5's Chief Political Correspondent Rachel Droze about the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said face coverings should be required whenever indoors in states that have active COVID-19 cases.

Right now, Iowa recommends masks be worn at schools, but it's not required.

Local 5 asked Dr. Birx if she thinks Iowa should implement a mask mandate specific to schools.

"Any place where you're indoors and they have viral cases in that state, there should be mask requirements," Dr. Birx said.

Dr. Birx said she briefed the Biden team Monday, but hasn't been asked to have any role in the next administration as of now.

"They had very good questions, very well informed questions and as a civil servant, I always stand ready to serve any administration," Dr. Birx said.

Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases doctor, to serve as his chief medical officer and adviser on the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci said he accepted on the spot.

Rachel Droze: What does your future hold? Have you talked to the Biden team at all about staying on and if you were asked, Would you say yes.

Dr. Deborah Birx: Well, I was privileged to brief them on Monday. I will tell you that I was able to go through my interpretation of the data, show them some slides that are often in the governor's report that we provide to Governor's, but across the entire country, so they get an idea of the information that we have and how we're utilizing that information and to really then answer their questions. I will tell you they had very good questions, very well informed questions and as a civil servant, I always stand ready to serve any administration.

Rachel Droze: But no official asks has been made of you yet.

Dr. Deborah Birx: No official ask has been made.

Rachel Droze: Here in Iowa, we don't have a mask mandate specifically at schools. Do you think one should be implemented?

Dr. Deborah Birx: We know masks work and we know masks work best when they are required for two reasons. One, because it sets the tone that this is our expectation of the behaviors of everyone. It's kind of like no shirt, no entry. It's the same principle. It also reinforces it because sometimes we forget. If we've left our mask in the car and the retailers are enforcing then it reminds us. It reminds us every single day that what we should be doing to protect one another. So that's why mask requirements work. They work because they remind us to do the right thing but they also work because of the physics of it. Now we know that masks not only protect you from me, but also protect us from getting COVID-19 and becoming infected during this pandemic. There is a lot of virus around. There remains a lot of virus around in Iowa so we all need to be very diligent to protect ourselves and protect our families.

Rachel: And so should it be a requirement at schools as well, for students and teachers to be wearing them, not just a suggestion?