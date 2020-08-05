College students learn from meatpacking woes

"The hope is that they prioritize safety over production," says Jennifer Zwagerman with Drake University.

DES MOINES, Iowa — At Drake University, law and agriculture professors are using the coronavirus pandemic to prepare students for a food supply industry forever changed.

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue says he wants everything up and running in a few days.

Taking steps to keeping food production up and running means real-life experiences for those at Drake.

"My students, particularly right now, as we move into classes are going to be focused on contracts," says Jennifer Zwagerman, Director of Drake University's Agricultural Law Center. "And what kind of risk managements do you have in your contracts."

She says most workers in meatpacking plants don't have cancellations in their contracts due to pandemics.

And not knowing if everything is 100% safe now, Zwagerman believes plants and those in the food industry need to follow CDC guidelines.

How things used to operate aren't how things should happen moving forward.

"One thing that they're doing is definitely modifying their operations," Zwagerman says. "They have to be slower lines, they have to be processing fewer animals."