Drake University moving to full virtual delivery of courses because of high COVID-19 infections in the Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Amid surging numbers of COVID-19 infections in Greater Des Moines, Drake University is moving to full virtual delivery of classes starting Wednesday.
Drake University President Marty Martin wrote a note to the campus community Tuesday.
"Originally, the return to virtual delivery was scheduled to begin the Monday after the Thanksgiving break (November 30)," he said in the letter.
"All classes will stay in virtual delivery for the remainder of the fall 2020 semester."
Drake administrators broke down affected students because of COVID-19:
- There are 5 students in on-campus isolation
- There are 41 students in off-campus isolation
- There are 158 students in quarantine; 42 on campus and 116 off campus
Martin said students who travel home for Thanksgiving should ensure they're confident they're virus free.
In addition, he said Drake will offer asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for all residential students and for any off-campus students, who are taking at least one class on campus this semester.
Drake's move comes as hospitals in the Greater Des Moines area are filling up with COVID-19 patients, and Governor Kim Reynolds has announced new restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.