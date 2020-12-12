Dry ice industry prepares for surge in business due to COVID-19 vaccines

The extremely low temperature required to store the Pfizer vaccine is making dry ice an incredibly valuable resource for the near future.

One industry is anticipating an incredible surge in business due to the late stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dry ice industry is preparing for a rapid increase in demand for the material due to the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines due to the way they must be stored.

To stay viable during transportation, the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in an environment with an extremely low temperature of -94 degrees, making dry ice a critical piece of the distribution machine.

One Washington-based business in particular is anticipating its work delivering dry ice to hospitals and other medical clinics.

"It's an honor to be a part of it, and we're just taking one step at a time. There's still a lot of unknowns, but my phone has been ringing off the hook. I've been getting a lot of e-mails, a lot more than usual," says Caleb Stone, a manager at Reliant Dry Ice in Lakewood, Washington.