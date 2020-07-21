Dubuque TestIowa clinic sees changes

As directed by the governor's office, testing at this location will be limited to 100 tests per day.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Big changes will be happening at the Test Iowa Clinic located at 1075 Cedar Road in Dubuque.

As directed by the Iowa Governor's Office, testing at this location will be limited to 100 tests per day and the Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association will no longer be allowed to assist residents with assessments by phone

The new schedule for this location will be Monday through Thursday 6 a.m.-7 a.m. If the site reaches 100 tests before closing time, testing will be suspended until the following day.

The schedule for the rest of this week is:

Tuesday, July 21: 6 a.m. - 7 a.m.

Wednesday, July 22: 6 a.m. - 7 a.m.

Thursday, July 23: 6 a.m. - 7 a.m.

Friday, July 24: No Testing