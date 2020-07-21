x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

coronavirus

Dubuque TestIowa clinic sees changes

As directed by the governor's office, testing at this location will be limited to 100 tests per day.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Big changes will be happening at the Test Iowa Clinic located at 1075 Cedar Road in Dubuque. 

As directed by the Iowa Governor's Office, testing at this location will be limited to 100 tests per day and the Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association will no longer be allowed to assist residents with assessments by phone 

The new schedule for this location will be Monday through Thursday 6 a.m.-7 a.m. If the site reaches 100 tests before closing time, testing will be suspended until the following day. 

The schedule for the rest of this week is:

  • Tuesday, July 21:  6 a.m. - 7 a.m. 
  • Wednesday, July 22:  6 a.m. - 7 a.m. 
  • Thursday, July 23:  6 a.m. - 7 a.m. 
  • Friday, July 24:  No Testing 

Any Iowan who would like to be tested for COVID-19 at this location or a Test Iowa site in another community must first complete the Test Iowa assessment here.

RELATED: Iowa Department of Education releases document addressing FAQs about return to learn proclamation

RELATED: Walmart now requiring customers to wear face masks

RELATED: More than two dozen residents at Newton long-term care facility have coronavirus