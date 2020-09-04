Easier access to needed groceries at a lower cost

Starting Friday, the Justice League of Iowa is expanding its mission of getting healthy food into the hands of those in need.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Friday, the Justice League of Iowa is expanding its mission to get healthy food into the hands of those in need by offering online bulk food orders at the lowest possible cost.

How it works: Download 'The Hall DSM' app and setup your account. Place your order and pick it up on either Tuesdays or Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hall DSM located in Historic Valley Junction.

All orders of $50 or more will receive a free 8.75 oz bottle of hand sanitizer donated by the Foundry Distilling Company.