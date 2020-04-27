Eating healthier from home during COVID-19 pandemic

While we stay at home during COVID-19, Life Time’s Executive Chef Ryan Dodge has some easy tips for those looking to eat a little healthier from home.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — While we social distance and work from home, it's easy to overindulge on unhealthy foods, but Life Time’s Executive Chef Ryan Dodge has some easy tips and ideas for those looking to eat a little healthier from home.

Chef Dodge says while we gravitate toward boxed foods when we go to the grocery store, we should focus on leafy greens, legumes, and berries. He recommends you wash and prep veggies and fruits as soon as you get home. You should also freeze your veggies and fruits to make them last.

To avoid temptation of unhealthy foods, Chef Dodge suggests you start your day off with a breakfast protein smoothie and throughout the day make sure you're drinking plenty of water.