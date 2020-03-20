Employee with Nationwide in Des Moines tests positive for COVID-19

The company said the employee is receiving and treatment and recovering well.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another major Des Moines employer has announced it's been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nationwide tells Local 5 one of its employees at its Des Moines office tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for the financial services firm said the employee is receiving treatment and recovering well.

Nationwide said all of its facilities in Des Moines were deep cleaned and sanitized Thursday night.

The company said they've had a work-from-home policy for the vast majority of its workers since March 18. They said only a small number of employees continue to work in the office.

Nationwide leaders said they have been preparing for this type of situation the last several months, and said they don't believe this latest case will be its last.

Nationwide's announcement comes after Principal Financial announced Thursday a visitor who went inside the 801 Grand skyscraper in downtown Des Moines had tested positive for COVID-19.