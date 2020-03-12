Blood donation centers taking extra steps to ensure donor's safety

Danielle West said LifeServe enforces strict safety protocols and has ramped up cleaning practices since the beginning of the pandemic.

URBANDALE, Iowa — The blood supply across Iowa is low right now.

Blood drives are not being held as often and appointments to donate at blood centers have dropped.

One reason some say they have stopped donating blood recently, is because they are concerned about their safety of donating blood during a pandemic.

Director of Public Relations and Marketing at LifeServe Blood Centers, Danielle West, said while those concerns are understandable the public has nothing to worry about.

"This is absolutely a safe place to come," West said. "We are socially distancing, so you're really only close to the phlebotomist that is doing your donation."

Other practices the center employs are asking patients to set-up appointments before coming in.

This is being done so staff members know exactly how many people are in the building at all times.

Also, everyone must wear a mask while inside, and all staff and guest will have their temperatures taken.

It's policies like those that blood donor Jane Turner said make her feel more comfortable coming by to donate.

"I have come in four times since the virus started," Turner said. "It's an important thing to continue. I watch the cleanliness routines that go on here. Everyone is masked it feels safe."

West noted that LifeServe is very low on O+ and O- blood types and is always looking for people to donate convalescent plasma.

To find a location nearest to you, check the listing on their website.