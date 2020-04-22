Engineers using 3D printers to make face shields

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Three engineers with Weiler Products in Knoxville are stepping up to help fill the shortage of personal protective equipment in a unique way, using their 3D printer at home to make face shields.
This started because someone at a hospital asked if it could be done. They jumped at the chance to help, and they say it's definitely made the 3D printer worth it.
"It's a good feeling to have this opportunity to do that," engineer Tony Gulbranson said. "I was thinking I've justified the cost of my 3D printer now, so that's always good."
The specific design they're using came from a person in Sweden, who they downloaded it from. Gulbranson says he now has a second printer to help make even more.