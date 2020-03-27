Ethanol plants seek rule changes to resupply hand sanitizer

The plants said they are ready to step in to provide the alcohol, a key ingredient.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hospitals and nursing homes are desperately searching for hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus outbreak and the ethanol industry is ready to step in to provide the alcohol, a key ingredient.

Federal regulators are preventing them from providing millions of gallons of alcohol that could be transformed into the germ-killing mixture.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration insists that the alcohol at ethanol plants meet stringent production standards designed to protect medicine and food quality.