Newlywed, Des Moines event venue confront changing guidelines during the pandemic

Both are trying to adapt even as restrictions have loosened in the state.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With restrictions easing more and more as we move into summer, big gatherings are starting to take place again.

"The virus happens and we are on pins and needles are we going to have to cancel or are we going to have to change."

For Bonnie Rosa-Mosena it was change last Sunday at her first wedding of the season

"There was no dancing," Rosa-Mosena said. "We had masks on site as soon as people came off the elevator, this was at the temple."

Rosa-Mosena had to plan a wedding with guidelines changing literally two days before the wedding

"We did things like the shoe game, we did trivia, we did bingo," she said. "Everybody had a great time"

But it's not that easy with many venues still waiting for their first wedding of the season

"July will kick it off a little bit then august is where we'll hit the ground running."

Anthony Marinaro owns The Conservatory in Des Moines' East Village, and just like Rosa-Mosena, he's trying to figure out how to use his space

"If we had an event today we would be having the tables spaced out 6 feet apart chair to chair but at the tables people are welcome to sit next to each other," Marinaro said. "If we had a ceremony we would give everybody a mask to use."

Marinaro even added a separate tab on his website, because he, just like Rosa-Mosena, knows the guidelines are always subject to change.

"We really want to protect people and answer people's questions and protect the people that are concerned but at the end of the day, at an event, it will be hard to keep people truly separated, he said. "We are going to do our best."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.