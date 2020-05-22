What expanded TestIowa availability means for you

200,000 people can take advantage of increased testing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a massive change in COVID-19 testing capabilities across Iowa Wednesday.

The state now has the ability for increased testing at Test Iowa sites.

"We have the capacity through TestIowa right now to do 200,000 tests and that doesn't even count the state hygienic lab, the tests that they have available, as well as our hospitals and clinics," Reynolds said.

Polk County leaders added to the testing conversation Thursday afternoon, announcing plans for their own new testing approach.

This all follows the governor's proclamation Wednesday, allowing movie theaters, bars and high school sports to open in the coming weeks.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors said they hope to have more details to give regarding their testing strategy on June 1.

To find out if you should be tested, head to Test Iowa's website here and take the assessment.