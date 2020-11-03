Facts Not Fear: Dr. Rice answers coronavirus questions

Dr. Casey Rice with MercyOne sits down with Local 5's Jack Miller to answer questions about the coronavirus.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Tuesday evening, more and more questions are being asked about the coronavirus.

Dr. Casey Rice with MercyOne sat down with Local 5 to walk through some of the biggest questions surrounding COVID-19.

Below is a transcript of Dr. Rice's live interview with Local 5

Jack Miller

Do you think there's an overreaction going on to COVID-19 right now or is everything we're seeing done is pretty much in line with what we should be doing?

Dr. Rice

Well I think it's important to keep everyone educated about the facts of the virus, about how it's spread, about who's at risk for severe disease and about how we can prevent its spread.

The main message at this point is there are steps you can take to prevent acquiring the virus and to prevent spreading it to others. Now at this point in Iowa, the risk is still low. It is possible that there will be an increase in cases as the weeks and months go by. And so along with that, and the fact that there are other viruses like influenza that are currently spreading, it's important to take steps to protect, protect yourself and your family.

Jack Miller

So this is the ultimate 'Better safe than sorry' kind of a scenario.

We were talking earlier about what people should do in Iowa, if they feel like their symptoms are starting to line up with might be what might be COVID-19.

And you're saying don't drive right to urgent care or the ER, right?

Dr. Rice

That's correct. That's correct.

If you are developing symptoms that include cough, fever, sometimes headache, runny nose, sore throat that might be consistent with the virus, and we're recommending that people call ahead to their either the doctor's office or the ER to inform them that they have these symptoms.

When that happens, history will be taken that asked about travel history, contacts exposures, to determine the level of risk that this person might be infected with the virus. So the reason for that is if someone has a virus, we don't want them to be potentially spreading it within a doctor's office. We can actually do the triage and even testing in a way that can minimize that risk of exposure.

Jack Miller

Yep. That makes a lot of sense.

You as a health professional, especially in infectious diseases, you guys are on the frontlines of this.

What are you all doing, to try and keep yourselves as safe as possible?

Dr. Rice

If medical professionals are infected, they also would need to quarantine and potentially stay home from work for two weeks.

So to protect ourselves, we are taking what we call standard precautions which includes frequent hand washing, we use alcohol-based gels or phones to wash our hands before and after every patient contact, before we touch anything, after we touch anything, just all day long. Washing our hands is the number one thing you can do.

We're trying to avoid people that might be coughing or sick. If someone does have symptoms will wear a droplet mask while we're in the patient's room. That's especially important if you're within a few feet of someone who's got these symptoms.