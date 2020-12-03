The Iowa Dept. of Public Health has seven tips to help you manage stress during time time.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As a growing number of cases of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, continue to grow, as do the number of event cancellations, families may be overwhelmed with anxiety on what happens next.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is sharing some tips to manage the stress, and ensure you and your family are also safe.

First, they urge you to stay protected from all viruses, not just COVID-19.

In addition, experts recommend you stay calm. IDPH leaders say you shouldn't spread misinformation.

In addition, they recommend you get enough sleep, exercise and eat well. The IDPH said stress can affect your immune system, and you should commit to having eight hours of sleep.

The IDPH said that if you or a loved one are facing issues, such as alcoholism, drug abuse or suicidal thoughts, you can contact Life Iowa by live chat, text (855-895-8398) or phone (855-581-8111).