2020 Farm Progress Show canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The first show was held in Armstrong, Illinois. in 1953. The show now alternates between Decatur, Illinois and Boone, Iowa.

BOONE, Iowa — NOTE: The above video originally aired during the 2018 Farm Progress Show in Boone.

The Farm Progress show has been canceled for the first time in its 67-year history.

The annual farming trade and training show won't take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Husker Harvest Days has also been canceled for this year, and will next be held Sept. 14-16, 2021.

"We have been working with officials in Iowa and Nebraska for our shows, and we appreciate the support they expressed for us to hold the events," Farm Progress Senior Vice President Don Tourte said in a release. "They are critical partners to us, and we are all disappointed to not host the events this year, but feel confident that this is the right decision for our community.”

Organizers said virtual events will be held for those still looking to learn more about the latest in agriculture technology.

"Within days of our commitment to hold both farm shows, more than half the United States saw a significant spike in new cases of COVID-19. We have a multi-generational audience that travels from all across the country and around the world to attend the shows and based on that we felt it better to reconsider the traditional show for 2020 to prioritize the safety of all," Farm Progress Events Manager Matt Jungmann said in a statement. "Our community’s safety is our priority, always."

The first show was held in Armstrong, Illinois. in 1953. The show now alternates between Decatur, Illinois and Boone, Iowa.

Next year's Farm Progress Show is scheduled for Aug. 31, Sept. 1 & Sept. 2, 2021 in Decatur, Illinois.