Farmers' markets, along with certain surgeries, set to resume in Iowa

The moves come as the state records its highest single-day jump in positive COVID-19 cases.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new public health proclamation Friday to start allowing nonessential and elective surgeries, as well as farmer's markets, to take place in the state.

The decision comes after 521 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were announced.

"Effective Monday, Iowa health systems [and] health care providers may begin the process of resuming elective surgeries and procedures through a phased in approach," Reynolds said during a Friday press conference.

The governor said the move was made after public health officials found virus levels were manageable or minimal.

Leaders from the Iowa Department of Public Health said the state is expected to reach its peak in two to three weeks.

However, the governor was asked why the projection had changed from what was originally communicated late last month, when it was predicted the peak was two to three weeks from that time.

"We are testing a whole lot of people and we are going into areas that are hot zones," Reynolds said.

Additionally, Reynolds' proclamations allows farmers' markets to resume operations on a limited basis and with appropriate health precautions.

“The Downtown Farmers’ Market is evaluating different avenues for activating The Market,” Kelly Foss, Director of the Downtown Farmers’ Market, said in a statement to Local 5. “This includes considering ways The Market can connect vendors and buyers while maintaining health and safety guidelines. We will have more to announce soon.”

Reynolds was also asked about how COVID-19 response is affecting the state's budget.

She offered assurances about the financial health of the state.

"We had a balanced budget ... for fiscal year [2019], almost a $300 million surplus," she said. "We had almost $900 million in our in our emergency accounts."

She said the Legislative Council is meeting next week.

"We'll still be phasing in...reopening Iowa and so we'll be doing that in coordination with them and talking about a timeline and what that looks like."

MercyOne released the following statement on the governor looking to re-establish elective surgeries in Iowa.

Our top priority is the safety of our patients, physicians, providers and colleagues. MercyOne is reviewing the Governor’s proclamation in detail as well as the President’s Guidelines for Opening America Again and health care association recommendations. Additionally, as we plan to re-open our care locations across Iowa, we are looking at COVID-19 case numbers, access to testing, PPE supply numbers and additional factors. MercyOne is committed to ensuring we provide the safest care environment to meet the health care needs of our communities.

View the governor's full proclamation below:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds' full press conference for April 24, 2020.





