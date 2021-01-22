x
Unions file OSHA complaint over lack of mask mandate at Iowa State Capitol

House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver say they believe they're taking the needed precautions.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor unions representing state workers have filed a complaint with the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration, arguing the lack of a mask mandate at the Iowa Capitol threatens the safety of everyone who enters the building.

The Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO President Charles Wishman says in a letter sent to House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver on Thursday that their refusal to enact or enforce a mandatory mask policy shows a lack of concern about the coronavirus pandemic. 

The union and representatives from six other Iowa labor unions filed a complaint Thursday with Iowa OSHA.

Whitver and Grassley say they believe they're taking the needed precautions.

