Federal government gave nearly $630M to Iowa for COVID-19 response

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted more than $1.3 billion to Region 7, which consists of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and local tribal nations.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released a fact sheet Monday morning that shows Iowa received approximately $627,490,000 to help with the state's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The full document is at the bottom of this article.

The fact sheet focuses on FEMA Region 7, which is made up of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, local municipalities, tribal nations and certain private, nonprofit organizations.

In total, FEMA granted this region more than $1.3 billion in financial assistance.

The year-in-review sheet says FEMA granted $139.8 million to Iowa to help with public assistance through the pandemic. Iowa accepted the most money for public assistance compared to other states in the region.

FEMA also helped fund crisis counseling, lost wages and mission assignments for Iowa, according to the sheet. Below is a look at how much money FEMA allocated to states in the region.

Iowa also benefitted from an Emergency Management Performance Grant-Supplemental (EMPG-S) of more than $1.3 million.

This grant program helps states, local governments, tribal nations and territorial governments with their public health and emergency management activities that help prevent, prepare for and respond to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA teamed up with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide more funding to states in the region. HHS provided funding to every state in the region through various programs:

Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act

Families First Coronavirus Response Act

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act)

Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act

HHS provided $228.69 million to the state of Iowa through these programs.