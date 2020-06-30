The pandemic taught us a lot of things, including the importance of being financially prepared for the unexpected.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During an economic crisis like the one we’ve experienced during Covid‐19, we have found the importance of having savings. Financial professional Cameron McCarty of Vivid Tax Advisory says one thing to consider, if you’re not already, is funding your emergency savings account.

McCarty says it's a good idea to have three to six months' worth of living expenses saved. To begin an emergency savings account, McCarty says it begins with budget and setting a savings goal so you know exactly how much you want to save.