Firefighters help celebrate 9-year-old's birthday amid coronavirus pandemic

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One little boy in Hillsborough County got the birthday surprise of a lifetime on Friday from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue team.

The Christian, 9, had just moved here from Utica, New York this week and due to the coronavirus had not had the chance to make any new friends yet.

Even his family was unable to come by and celebrate with him due to social distancing. Eliminating all the staples of a birthday celebration, from spending time with loved ones to blowing out the candles on a cake.

That’s where firefighters in Riverview stepped in to make sure he did not celebrate his birthday alone.

After a call from his aunt who shared his deep love of fire trucks, an engine and a rescue truck were sent to their home playing “Happy Birthday” through their speakers and welcoming him to town.

As soon as he laid eyes on the engine, a huge smile spread across his face as he waved and thanked the firefighters for coming

The firefighters were more than happy to take part in the surprise, especially during a time where we all need to spread kindness and watch out for each other.

“A lot of things have been canceled, a lot of things have been postponed, but definitely not kindness. And we want to spread the kindness in our community and that our first responders are still here for you. Thank you for staying at home for us and we are here for you,” Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Public Educator, Vivian McIlrath said.

