Florida Georgia Line cancels tour, including Des Moines stop, due to COVID-19

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — Country duo Florida Georgia Line canceled its "I Love My Country Tour" Friday afternoon due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert series was supposed to start in Georgia on Sept. 24.

Of course, this includes the concert scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Wells Fargo Arena.

"While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us," the band tweeted. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right."

The band also tweeted refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.

As of Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report nearly all of the United States is experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Here in Iowa, data from last Wednesday shows increasing hospitalizations and cases of the virus. The state's 7-day positivity rate sits at 8% while the 14-day positivity rate is 7.8%.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 396 hospitalizations last Wednesday. The IDPH only reports data once a week, so the number of hospitalizations as of Monday night won't be known until this Wednesday.

Health officials urge everyone to continue to practice mitigation strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19: