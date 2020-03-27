Florida to set up checkpoints to stop drivers from New Orleans

Any travelers entering the state of Florida from New Orleans will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be setting up checkpoints at entrances to the state to prevent travelers from New Orleans from coming in to the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who already had a restriction on travelers from New York City, said he has expanded the restriction to include the New Orleans area, which is now one of the nation's hotspots.

DeSantis said the inclusion of the New Orleans area comes because of concerns in the panhandle about visitors from that hotspot.

"New Orleans obviously has a lot of problems... I think there's a concern in the panhandle that it could impact them."

The Florida panhandle's beaches in Pensacola, Fort Walton, Destin and several other spots, are a prime vacation spot for New Orleanians.

"As New Orleans becomes more of a hotspot, you could have an influx of people from New Orleans into the panhandle."