Metro organizations planning to bring vaccines to kids in underserved areas

EMBARC and Forward Latino are two of several organizations in Des Moines planning to make sure more kids aged 5 to 11 are able to get the covid-19 vaccine.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As more children ages 5 to 11 get their COVID-19 vaccines, multiple community organizations in the Des Moines metro are finalizing plans to bring those vaccines to kids in underserved areas.

One of those organizations is Forward Latino.

Alexis Huddleston, a worker with the nonprofit, said they have a new campaign involving texting and calling Latinos and Hispanics to discuss vaccinations.

It also includes asking parents if their kids ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated.

"It's really important," Huddleston said.

The campaign aims to help parents of Latino and Hispanic children know about the access to the vaccine, how to sign up, the resources available to get them to where it's being given and the importance of it.

"Especially like the Latino community, they also get those resources that are being provided to like, the white community and stuff," Huddleston said. "But like, getting information out and receiving that information can be hard. And understanding what to do with it ... is important."

Joe Henry, the national vice president of Forward Latino, said to further their community outreach about vaccines, the group also plans to go door to door around town.

"We know that the information is not getting to our community members," Henry said. "It's not resonating in a way that makes sense, so we know we have to do this ongoing research, this reaching out to the community."

Also working to get kids in underserved areas the vaccine are members of EMBARC.

Lam Bui, the community engagement coordinator for Asian Affairs, who also works in conjunction with EMBARC, said he has heard from some parents in his community about having anxiety surrounding giving the vaccine to their kids.

To make those fears go away, they plan to hold "information sessions either one-on-one or group setting with families, as well to help them get adjusted to the new normal," Bui said.

And Abigail Sui, the Burma Family Focus director, said if these information sessions don't work, they can send out videos they have created regarding COVID-19 to better help ease those fear.

Those videos also come in different languages.

Forward Latino is expected to hold vaccine clinics the week of Nov. 7, and EMBARC will have a vaccine clinic on Dec. 4.

If someone needs help to make an appointment in Spanish, the Spanish helpline is 515-344-3936.